While we’ve all been home getting to know our kitchens better, we at 225 Dine have been offering up plenty of recipes for fun cooking activities with our families. But some nights, you might want to up the ante for a change of pace. Take out the good silverware and set the table to mix things up a bit.

And with crawfish season in high gear, what better way to celebrate the local bounty than with a classic and classy Louisiana meal? 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch put together this delicious entree featuring traditional boulettes stuffed with a crawfish filling. They are added to a homemade crawfish bisque for a meal that makes you feel like you’re dining in the fanciest Louisiana seafood restaurants.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the September 2014 edition of 225.