A "bird's nest" of hashbrowns (that can be made the night before), an egg and orange slices. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

The weekday breakfast is like paying taxes—required, but a big pain to get over the finish line. Despite its nutritional and social importance, it’s often a fleeting and unsatisfying moment at households in which food is unceremoniously forced onto the plates (or into the hands) of young people as their parents suck down coffee and shoo everyone out the door. And now that the holidays are over, we’re all dragging ourselves out of bed early again and struggling through busy work days and playing catch up.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson came up with four easy breakfast dishes that are intended to provide some inspired calm. Yummy and healthy, they intentionally use minimal ingredients, and part or all of them can be put together the night before. They’ll help you start the day off right so you can get back into the swing of things with ease.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in an August 2016 edition of 225 Dine.