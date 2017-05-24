It’s no secret that in Baton Rouge, we love burgers.

In fact, we love them so much that we dedicated a whole 225 cover story to them, which we later expanded into our Extreme Burger series.

There are several restaurants locally that specialize in burgers, such as Fat Cow and Burgersmith. But even beyond that, it seems nearly every restaurant in this city has its own take on the burger.

So, whether you plan to celebrate this gratuitous—but more-than-welcome—National Burger Day holiday this Sunday, or you simply want to enjoy adding some beef to your Memorial Day weekend festivities, consider trying some of these untraditional takes.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bacon Burger by Your Mom’s Restaurant & Bar

With options like a Boudin Burger and Caprese Burger, Your Mom’s delivers some unusual but exciting flavors. This burger, however, is on a whole new level. An 8-ounce patty is topped with two strips of bacon; then the sourdough bun is slathered with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly. Combining two childhood favorites into one dish should be a recipe for success, right? Honestly, you cannot fathom how good this burger is until you try it.

GC2 by Curbside Burgers

Curbside definitely has something for everyone, whether you’re a burger purist or adventurer. Its specialty burgers include the Naq Attaque, which is basically French onion soup on a bun. There’s also the K.G.B., and we only need two words to explain how that dish improves upon your typical breakfast burger: praline bacon. But the burger that truly sets Curbside apart is the GC2, a creation that only a 10-year-old boy or a culinary genius could throw together. Topped with green chili relish, bacon, pepper jack fondue, Fritos and cholula mayo, it’s anything but ordinary.

Big Ben Challenge by The Londoner Pub & Grill

While The Londoner isn’t famous in Baton Rouge for being a burger joint, anyone who’s been there can tell you about this food challenge. A 4-pound burger (yes, you read that correctly) is served on a toasted muffaletta bun, topped with four slices of cheddar and Swiss cheese, four sunny-side-up eggs, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. If that wasn’t enough, the massive burger also comes with 2 pounds of cheese fries, as well as ranch and red onion gravy dipping sauces. If you care to take this challenge on alone, the burger is free—but only if you can clear the plate in 60 minutes or less. Although it might be better to just share it with some friends.

Chili Con Carne Cheeseburger by Superior Grill

Who says you can’t get a good burger at a Mexican restaurant? All of Superior’s burgers are cooked over a mesquite fire, but the Chili Con Carne Cheeseburger stands out. It is topped with house-made chili con carne and cheddar cheese. If chili dogs are a regular part of your Memorial Day celebration, maybe it’s time to take a trip to Superior for an improvement on the classic dish. Pro tip: Ask for extra napkins.

The Burger by The Overpass Merchant

Co-owned by Curbside’s Nick Huff, we’d expect great things from any burger offered at The Overpass Merchant. “The Burger” is just that, featuring a patty made with the restaurant’s unique blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Top it with your choice of a selection of cheeses, applewood bacon, egg or onion jam.

Whether you decide to be adventurous or stick with what you know this Sunday, you can’t go wrong when celebrating National Burger Day. Let us know in the comments what your favorite toppings are or where we’ll find more hidden-gem, out-of-the-box burgers in the Baton Rouge dining scene.