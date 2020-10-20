Whether you’re rewarding them after a sit-stay for a costumed Insta shoot or simply giving in to those imploring puppy-dog eyes, your dog deserves treats this Howl-o-ween, too.

Gourmet Girls bakes its own organic peanut butter cookies in the shape of cats, hearts and seasonal icons. The cookies run $5 for a bag of three.

“[We make our own treats because] we’re dog people, and people have requested them,” says Kathy Mangham, who owns both the shop and an Australian mini-labradoodle.

What other dog treats can you find at restaurants and gourmet shops around town? Read on for picks from others like Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery. This story originally appeared in the October 2019 edition of 225.