Where to find creative takes on s’mores around Baton Rouge

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

While it may not be a s’more in the traditional sense, “The Campfire” from Beausoleil is still sure to evoke memories of toasting marshmallows over an open fire. This dessert consists of a peanut butter and chocolate ganache base, topped with a mound of toasted marshmallow fluff and ice cream and served atop a bed of graham cracker crumbs. beausoleilcoastal.com

Bonjour

This dessert shop is perhaps best known for its wide variety of crepes and waffles, but its decadent offerings don’t stop there—its “Ultimate Shakes” are another surefire way to satisfy your sweet tooth. S’more lovers need look no further than the S’more Shake, a chocolate milkshake topped with toasted marshmallows, graham crackers and a dark chocolate drizzle. Find Bonjour on Instagram

Brew Ha-Ha!

This charming coffee house is well-known for its cake balls, which it offers in an astoundingly wide variety of flavors, including—you guessed it—s’mores. The flavors it has in stock are constantly rotating, though, so you might want to call ahead to see what the cafe is offering on any given day. brewhahabr.com

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Do you love s’mores? How about pie? If you check both of those boxes, Elsie’s Plate & Pie might have just what you need—its S’mores Pie combines the best attributes of both desserts into one tantalizing package. elsiespie.com

Insomnia Cookies

If you’re craving cookies but you’re in the mood for something a bit more exciting and seasonal than a standard chocolate chip, you might be interested in trying the s’mores option from Insomnia Cookies. This cookie combines all the flavors you love from traditional s’mores into one delicious, melt-in-your-mouth treat. insomniacookies.com

SoLou

What could possibly be better than a s’more? Ah, right—four s’mores. Simplicity is key with the “Tabletop S’mores” from SoLou. Your server will bring a miniature fireplace to your table with fresh marshmallows and all the ingredients you need for a complete DIY experience. It’s the perfect interactive dessert for sharing with friends and family. eatsolou.com

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

