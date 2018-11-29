Everything you need to know about Baton Rouge takeout and delivery in the digital era

LET’S START WITH THE BASICS
CONTAIN YOURSELF
Celebrating the no-frills satisfaction of Chinese takeout
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Delivery apps make lives easier for consumers—but how do restaurants respond to the demand?
BREADWINNERS
For the classic grab-and-go lunch sandwich, delivery apps provide plenty of unique options
BEHIND THE LENS
Who is behind the lens on the 600+ food photos featured on Waitr?
THE NEW ICE CREAM TRUCK
Believe it or not, you can have frozen treats delivered to you, too
DO IT FOR THE GRAM
Local food influencers talk takeout
WELL PLATED
Your delivery dinners can be photo-worthy, too
This article was originally published in the December 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
