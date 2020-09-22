With the beginning of a new school year and still so much uncertainty about what this fall will look like, 225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on budget-friendly meals for your family.

Providing for our families and keeping home life as stress free as possible is now more important than ever. Thus, Tracey’s September menu is an easy meal that won’t stretch the pocketbook and will give everyone a reason to look forward to gathering around the table for a little family bonding time.

Next up is a dessert to get us in the fall mood: Baked Apples with Oatmeal Crumble.

This is a quick dessert that can be thrown together in a matter of minutes. Buy bags of small apples, like Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, Jazz or Pink Lady, which makes buying them more economical. They have a hint of tartness and they’re also a little firmer, which helps them keep their shape as they bake. The brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and pecans melt into the middle of the fruit, creating a sweet, warm gooey filling. The oatmeal crumble gives this dessert a little more texture, and the apple juice turns into a nice sauce that can be spooned over the apples when serving.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of our budget-friendly dinner ideas. This story originally appeared in the September 2020 edition of 225.