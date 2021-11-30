An easy breakfast tart to make for busy holiday mornings

The holidays are nearly here bringing with them all sorts of opportunities to entertain. It’s not just those mammoth cornerstone meals that are on our minds but also those occasions in between.
My guess is you’ll be in need of something brunchy at some point soon, and few dishes are as easy as a breakfast tart. It’s nothing more than a pie crust filled with a combination of beaten eggs, a cup of dairy, a favorite cheese and some sort of protein or vegetable, or both. Toss in fresh herbs for extra flavor and top with embellishments like sliced tomatoes, imported pitted olives or steamed asparagus.
This is the sort of recipe you can do in your sleep and can take in any flavor direction. You can also make it ahead of time. Try to let it come to room temperature, or close to it, and reheat at 275-300 degrees for about 25 minutes or until warm.
Breakfast Tart
Serves 6
• 1 homemade or store-bought pie crust
• 4 eggs
• 1 cup half-and-half
• ¾ cup cheese (grated sharp cheddar, Swiss, Gouda or crumbled feta)
• About 1 ½ cups of any combination of the following fillings: sautéed spinach, onions, tri-colored bell peppers, squash, mushrooms or other vegetables; crumbled cooked sausage or bacon or bits of ham
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, such as dill, tarragon or basil
• Sliced tomatoes for garnish
• Steamed or roasted asparagus for garnish
• Olive oil
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Pre-bake the crust in a deep pie pan for about 5-7 minutes or until just golden. Remove it from the oven and set aside. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, add the eggs and beat lightly. Whisk in the half-and-half. Add cheese, fillings and herbs, and quickly combine. Pour the egg mixture into the pie shell and bake for about 45 minutes or until the eggs are set.
Switch the oven to broil. Top the surface of the tart with sliced tomatoes or roasted asparagus. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and broil 1-2 minutes until the tart is golden.
Serve with fresh fruit, grits or hash browns and muffins or biscuits.
This recipe originally appeared in a November 2016 edition of 225 Dine.