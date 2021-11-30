An easy breakfast tart to make for busy holiday mornings

The holidays are nearly here bringing with them all sorts of opportunities to entertain. It’s not just those mammoth cornerstone meals that are on our minds but also those occasions in between.

My guess is you’ll be in need of something brunchy at some point soon, and few dishes are as easy as a breakfast tart. It’s nothing more than a pie crust filled with a combination of beaten eggs, a cup of dairy, a favorite cheese and some sort of protein or vegetable, or both. Toss in fresh herbs for extra flavor and top with embellishments like sliced tomatoes, imported pitted olives or steamed asparagus.

This is the sort of recipe you can do in your sleep and can take in any flavor direction. You can also make it ahead of time. Try to let it come to room temperature, or close to it, and reheat at 275-300 degrees for about 25 minutes or until warm.