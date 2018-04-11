It’s all about the bubbly at Olive or Twist tonight

What’s better than a glass of Champagne? Free Champagne, of course. Tonight, Wednesday, April 11, Olive or Twist hosts Bubbles on the Patio, featuring free champagne tastings and a menu of sparkling specialty cocktails. 5-8 p.m. Find out more here.

Flowers, food and wine at Blend tomorrow night

Blend Baton Rouge teams up with Alice’s Table for Blooms at Blend Thursday, April 12. Participants learn all about flower arranging and craft one-of-a-kind floral centerpieces while tasting Blend’s signature wines and appetizers. $90. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Superstition is the way at BREC’s Trivia Night on Friday

BREC’s Jefferson Highway Park hosts a Trivia Mixer, covering all things spooky and superstitious in celebration of Friday the 13th. Enjoy soda, wine, beer and food from The Kolache Kitchen, Jimmy John’s and Newk’s Eatery, while you and up to seven of your friends compete for prizes. Must be 21 or older. $10. Friday, April 13. 6:30-9 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Get hopped up for the 14th Annual Zapp’s Beer Fest at Rural Life this Saturday

Zapp’s International Beer Fest returns for its 14th year at the LSU Rural Life Museum on Saturday, April 14. Sample more than 200 foreign and domestic beers, including craft and home brews. Must be 21 or older. Ticket prices vary. 3:30-6:30 p.m. More info here.

Grab your Gourmet in the Garden tickets now

Next Thursday, April 19, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens hosts Gourmet in the Garden with live music and a student chef cook-off. Wander through the Orangerie, Rose Garden and Pavilion as you taste the best that Baton Rouge chefs and mixologists have to offer. $70. 6-9 p.m. Purchase tickets here.