You can win prizes at ‘Breaking Bad’ Trivia this Tuesday

This Tuesday, Jan. 7, Breaking Bad Trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria will have beer, pizza and plenty of references to Heisenberg. From 6-9 p.m., you can compete for gift cards, and the team with the best name wins a free pitcher of beer.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

This Tuesday, learn how to slice and dice

The Knife Skills class this Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Red Stick Spice Co. will teach you the ways of the blade. Learn cutting, chopping, slicing, dicing and other skills, noon-2 p.m., guided by a trained chef.

Tickets are $70. The Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

This Wednesday, try out Yoga on the Lawn

This Wednesday, Jan. 8, Yoga on the Lawn at Tin Roof Brewing Co. offers beer and relaxation. You can do yoga, and then reward yourself with some of Tin Roof’s latest brews, 6-7 p.m.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Have some snacks and a drink after the Group Run event this Thursday in Mid City

The Group Run this Thursday, Jan. 9, begins at Peak Performance at 6 p.m. next to the Goodwood Shopping Center in Mid City. It’s a great opportunity to get motivated, and afterwards, you can have your pick of nearby hangouts like JED’s Local and Reginelli’s Pizzeria for a bite, a beer or maybe even a glass of wine.

Peak Performance is at 750 Jefferson Highway.

Paint your pet this Friday at Create Studios

This Friday, Jan. 10, the Pop Art Your Pet event at Create Studios is the perfect tribute to your pet. The event, 6-9 p.m., is BYOB as you create your outlines on the four panes provided.

Standard price is $50. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.