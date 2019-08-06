Wine dinner alert tomorrow!

Wine Wednesday is Aug. 7, and tasting international wines sounds like the perfect way to celebrate. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with a selection of Moët Hennessy wines from Argentina and Spain at 18 Steak in L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Arrive at 6 p.m. for the reception, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per guest. Find more info on reservations here. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

This Thursday’s brews are out of this world

Astronomy lovers, don’t miss this week’s Astronomy on Tap—it’s the last show of the summer. Head over to the Varsity Theatre Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. for a night of science, beer and space-themed drinks. This Thursday’s speakers are LSU graduate students Karunya Shirali and Alex Igl, discussing exotic matter and ancient civilizations’ astronomy studies. And like usual, there will be games, raffles and free cover. So cheers to proving that science is, indeed, better with beer.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Let’s take a food journey this weekend

Check out the Capital City’s newest downtown walking tour this Saturday, Aug. 10. Join John Kelton and Enjoy Baton Rouge for a brunch and lunch food tour around downtown, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Taste brunch bites and lunch menu staples at downtown restaurants while learning about the city’s history and culture between each spot. Learn more about what to expect in 225 Dine‘s feature on the new food tours here.

Tickets are $60 a person, and you can reserve your spot here. Meet the tour group at Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

This Saturday means war—beer war, to be exact

There’s a Red Stick beer battle coming up this Saturday, Aug. 10, and you won’t want to miss it. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting this ultimate face-off between Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert from 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge‘s “Off the Bench.” They’re each presenting their own specialty brew to compete, and the responsibility of judging the winner rests in your hands. Hang out with the hosts starting at noon while you listen to music by Studio4, 12:30-3 p.m. Enjoy happy hour prices all day and bites from Curbside and Rock Paper Taco.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Susan G. Komen Louisiana. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Sunday = Bin 77 + bubbly + brunch

If Champagne Sunday isn’t already a thing, it definitely should be—and Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar agrees. Head over to the Perkins Rowe restaurant this Sunday, Aug. 11, for a Champagne brunch on the patio, featuring bottomless mimosas and premiere Champagnes like Moët, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart Rosé and Dom Perignon. From 1-4 p.m., keep those glasses filled and those mouths stuffed with brunch menu items like Eggs Benedict, Shrimp and Grits, Grits and Grillades and Crème Brûlée.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased here. Bin 77 is at 10111 Perkins Rowe.