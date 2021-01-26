Dine Roundup: Trivia nights and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

Test yourself at trivia at George’s Restaurant this Thursday

Treat yourself to Tuesday Trivia Night at George’s Restaurant at O’Neal, and you might win some fun prizes. Bring family and friends, and enjoy good food, good drinks and good fun.

The trivia night will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 7-9 p.m. George’s Restaurant is at 15321 George O’Neal Road. Find more information on George’s Facebook page.

Get local products at Red Stick Farmers Market Thursday and Saturday

Buy local, delicious produce and handmade gifts at Red Stick Farmers Market. The open-air market is perfect for a family outing, and has unique and delicious foods available for purchase from local farmers.