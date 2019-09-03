Get a free meal at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

If you didn’t feel like cooking tonight, you’re in luck! Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is hosting Cool Kids Club Night, when patrons can get a Kids Meal by purchasing an Adult Combo Meal 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3. There will be giveaways, face paintings, and even free Kids Club T-shirts.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is at 6464 Siegen Lane.

Have a magical night with Harry Potter Trivia at Southern Craft

Want to prove you’re the biggest Harry Potter fan around? Go to Harry Potter Trivia Night at Southern Craft Brewing Company, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Sip beer, geek out—and maybe win a few prizes as you show off your Potter knowledge.

Southern Craft Brewing Company is at 14141 Airline Highway.

Get some romantic cooking done at Red Stick Spice Company

Learn some new cooking tricks by taking a Date Night Cooking Class. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company will teach you how to make some delicious new recipes, including carrot coconut soup and dulce de leche cookies with vanilla bean ice cream. Attendees go home with a full meal and recipes—not a bad way to spend a Thursday night!

Tickets can be bought at redstickspice.com for $75 per person. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Go tropical and relax at the Back to School Tiki Party at Soji

The rest of the country may be talking about fall, but we all know it’s still summer in south Louisiana. With that in mind, it’s the perfect time for a tropical tiki party. On Monday, Sept. 9, Soji: Modern Asian is hosting a Back to School Tiki Party with free food, drink specials and even a limbo contest, 9 p.m.-midnight. Hawaiian attire is encouraged, and the leis are complimentary. So go get dressed to party!

Soji: Modern Asian is at 5050 Government St.