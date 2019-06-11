Forget Tuesday—make Wednesday taco night

Munch on some Caribbean-inspired tacos and sip a tropical cocktail to support breast cancer research this Wednesday, June 12. Head to The Rum House, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., for the Tacos for TaTas event. Listen to live music by The Drew Danzy Band 6-9 p.m. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to Susan G. Komen Louisiana.

The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Here’s a tasting on Thursday for all you wine novices

Learn about wine and taste a few selections for yourself, at the Matherne’s Wine Dinners Wine 101 Tasting and App Night this Thursday, June 13. Sip on nine wines while enjoying appetizer pairings at the tasting, 6-7:30 p.m.

The tasting is $25, and you can find more information on reservations here. Matherne’s Market Downtown is at 440 N. Third St.

Celebrate strawberry season with a Whole Foods cake class Saturday

It’s strawberry season, and Whole Foods Market is celebrating this year’s delicious supply. Spend this Saturday, June 15, prepping strawberry delicacies at the Build Your Own Strawberry Shortcake Class at Whole Foods. Reserve your spot in the class, which runs 1-2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here. Whole Foods is at 7529 Corporate Blvd.

Calling all sweet-toothed dads to La Divina for Father’s Day

Attention all dessert-loving dads, La Divina Italian Cafe has a treat for you. Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 16, and the cafe has the perfect celebration. Head to La Divina Sunday for free gelato for dads.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Treat your dad to brunch at BRQ

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque is pulling out all the stops for its Father’s Day Brunch event. Take your dad out to brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and try a dish from the restaurant’s special Father’s Day menu. The menu includes The Old Man Omelet with peppers, onions, brisket and pepper jack cheese; the Dad’s BBQ Platter with ribs, andouille sausage, pulled pork and brisket plus sides of cornbread, coleslaw, potato salad and pit beans; and the Cowboy Steak & Eggs with brabant potatoes and béarnaise sauce.

You can make a reservation here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.