Check out some groundbreaking conceptual art—plus free food—this Tuesday

At the World’s First Reverse Auction event this Tuesday, Oct. 22, there will be a live auction of artist Casey Delmont Johnson’s work. Bids can be placed both online and in person. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Register Bar, 10 pieces of artwork will be sold, with prices decreasing as the night goes on. All art will be completely handmade, and there will also be complimentary food.

The Register Bar is located at 143 Third St.

At Book & Bites, pick up dinner during story time

This Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Book & Bites, there will be plenty of crafting fun, along with some great stories. The EBR librarians will be at White Star Market, 6:15-7:30 p.m., ready to read some books to whoever wants to hear them.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Paint some ceramic sugar skulls at Wednesday’s Painting and Pinot class

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, go to the Sugar Skull Painting Class and learn how to make some spooky decor. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Painting and Pinot, you can bring some adult beverages to drink while you paint your very own plaster sugar skull.

Tickets are $45. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Ste. F.

Study all those Mean Girls memes for Wednesday’s trivia night

On Wednesdays, we do trivia. On Oct. 23 at Mellow Mushroom, Mean Girls Trivia will boast more than $100 worth of prizes as well as $10 bottomless geaux cups. So go by the restaurant, 8-10 p.m., order some pizza, and blow the competition away. You go, Glen Coco.

Mellow Mushroom is at 4250 Burbank Drive.

Find all the great local distillery brands at the Spirits of Louisiana event this Thursday

At the 4th annual Spirits of Louisiana event this Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, you can sample spirits from local distilleries and catering by Heirloom Cuisine. There will also be music, raffles and games, so get dressed up in your cocktail attire and head over to the Old State Capitol.

Tickets are $75-$85. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.

Try out some spooky speed dating this Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 24, it’s time to find love. At the Speed Dating: Costume Edition 6-8 p.m. at White Star Market, you have to wear a costume to participate. So get your zombie rags on and go find your match. And don’t worry: Each participant gets two drink tickets, which might help with the nerves.

Tickets are $20. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.