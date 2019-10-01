Get some cartoon time tonight at Reginelli’s Classic Spongebob Trivia event

At Reginelli’s Pizzeria this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-9 p.m., take part in Classic Spongebob Trivia—and let everyone know who lives in a pineapple under the sea. It’s free to play, so bring your friends and try to win gift cards and free beer while chowing down on pizza.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Let’s Get Quizzical at Spanky’s Daiquiris offers drinks and fun challenges for your Tuesday evening

Let’s Get Quizzical at Spanky’s Daiquiris will combine two great things, drinking and knowledge. Go enjoy some daiquiris while defeating all the competition today, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m.

Spanky’s Daiquiris is at 411 Ben Hur Road, Ste. C.

Have fun painting owls this Wednesday at the BYOB Painting Class: Owl Love

The BYOB Painting Class: Owl Love at Painting and Pinot might be your chance at getting the owl decor you so crave. This Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7-9 p.m., bring your own drink and paint up a storm. It’s beginner level, so don’t worry about getting everything perfect.

Tickets are $35. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Ste. F.

Listen to music and have a few wings to celebrate the mid week at Brickyard South

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, go rock out at Brickyard South’s Dys-FUNK-tional Family Jam with Tim & Juju. Enjoy wings and whiskey 8:30-11:30 p.m., and maybe even get on stage to belt out a few of your own.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.

Soup it up this Thursday with Red Stick Spice’s Soups On!

Every day could be soup day if you attend this Thursdays’ Soups On! event. On Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m., at Red Stick Spice Co., you’ll learn how to make lemon chicken quinoa soup, three bean chili, strawberry dessert soup and more.

Tickets are $75. Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Celebrate KLSU at Friday’s College Radio Day event

College Radio Day this Friday, Oct. 4, promises to celebrate college radio in style. At Tin Roof Brewing Company, 7-11 p.m., there will be live performances, local craft beer and Curbside burgers. It’s free and open to all ages, so stop by and support 91.1 KLSU FM, your local college radio.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.