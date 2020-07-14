Enjoy a four-course meal with local food at The Trademark

The Trademark event space downtown is teaming up with Blend Wine Bar and Duckhorn Vineyards for the Summer Nights Wine Dinner. A cocktail hour will be followed by a four-course meal from Blend and wines from Duckhorn Vineyards.

Summer Nights Wine Dinner will be Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Reserve tickets here.

The Trademark is at 326 Third St.

Learn how to paint pour—the newest painting trend—with Painting and Pinot

Painting and Pinot is holding an open class on paint pouring—the new trend you’ve probably seen on social media. Artists will teach four different ways to paint pour, and participants will get to create four different paintings. Don’t forget your favorite adult beverage!

The open class will be Friday, July 17, 7-9 p.m. Register for the class here.

Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite B.

Children can celebrate Christmas in July with Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge

Children 6 and older can learn how to create holiday favorites and sweet treats six months early with the Young Chefs Academy. The culinary workshop will focus on creating food that brings holiday cheer, and it is sure to be fun for little ones.

The culinary workshop will be Friday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon. Register your child for the class here.

Young Chefs Academy is at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E.

Try something new and make goat milk soap in Livingston this weekend

We’ve never heard of it either, but at Old Rusty Gate Farm in Livingston, staff will walk you through milking a goat, all the way through to making the final soap product. Classes fill up quickly, so reserve your spot soon!

The class will be on Saturday, July 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Learn more about the event and how to reserve your spot here.