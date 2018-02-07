Mardi Gras

Get the party started at Barcadia this Friday

Can’t wait for Spanish Town on Saturday? Barcadia has you covered with $15 bottomless wells, DJ Cmix and a Mardi Gras mask decorating station. Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Find out more here.

Mardi Gras fun for the little ones with Young Chefs Academy, Java Mama and La Divina

Calling all chefs at least 3 years of age! Young Chefs Academy hosts two King Cake Workshops on Friday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 12. Children will learn to make mini king cakes and fleur de lis cookies to take home. Times vary. Registration is $40. Reserve a spot here.

Java Mama‘s annual Mardi Gras Party includes face painting, balloons, beads, king cake and other refreshments. Kids can also create their own Mardi Gras-themed painting. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at La Divina Italian Cafe‘s kids night with a children’s book reading and signing from Alysson Foti Bourque, author of The Alycat Series. As always, kids night at La Divina includes a free kids meal, coloring pages and games. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4-6 p.m. Full details here.

Where to celebrate Spanish Town Saturday downtown

Head to the Capitol Park Museum for its annual Spanish Town Parade Party with food from Heirloom Cuisine, king cake, drinks and a special parade viewing area. Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. Purchase tickets here.

Make a stop at Cocha for drinks, burritos and chile. Saturday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Event details here.

There’s a full day of festivities at Driftwood Cask & Barrel. Stop by early for pre-parade drinks. Once the parade passes, DJ Dan Lion and Paper Chase will keep the party going past midnight. Saturday, Feb. 10, 6 a.m.-2 a.m. See more here.

Valentine’s Day

Make your own box of chocolates with Party Time on Friday

If you’ve ever been too afraid of the “you never know what you’re gonna get” factor of a box of chocolates, Party Time will teach you how to make all of your favorite candies yourself. With recipes for pecan eggs, chocolate-covered cherries, peanut butter cups, heavenly hash and more, a custom-made box of chocolates is the perfect gift for your valentine (or for you). Friday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Register here.

Get ready to wow your valentine with Red Stick Spice Co. on Tuesday

Red Stick Spice Company hosts two tea and chocolate pairing events. After the sit-watch-learn-taste demo, you’ll receive a tea sample and an in-store discount for some treats to take home to your valentine. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Reserve your spot here.

Make your reservations now for these three Valentine’s Day dinner specials for every budget next Wednesday

City Pork Brasserie & Bar is offering a three-course Valentine’s menu Wednesday, Feb. 14-Saturday, Feb. 17. $80 per couple. See full menu here. Make reservations on OpenTable or call 615-8880.

Pelican House also has a three-course Valentine’s dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14, only, from 5-10 p.m. $45 per couple. Call 456-5200 for reservations.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse‘s Valentine’s menu is a three-course prix fixe menu at $79 per guest. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5:30-11 p.m. View the menu here. Call 925-1161 for reservations.