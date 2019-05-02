It’s time to break out the seersucker and floppy hats, because the Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 4.

You might not be going to Churchill Downs in Louisville, but you can still put on your Saturday best to celebrate in the Red Stick. And as is customary on Derby Day, make sure you get yourself a mint julep, that refreshing blend of bourbon and mint perfect for summertime.

Here are some parties around town where you can celebrate a local day at the races. Know of more happenings? Please share in the comments below!

Don your Derby Day attire early at Houmas House

Start the festivities off early at the Kentucky Derby-themed Ralph’s Market Spring Wine Gala at Houmas House and Gardens on Thursday, May 2. Sip on a mint julep or a glass of wine while listening to live music on the front lawn. Bring a guest and enter the couple’s outfit contest, or wear a hat fit for the box seats to win a prize for best hat.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Houmas House is at 40136 Highway 942 in Darrow.

Enjoy the derby with food prepared by local chefs

Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while you watch the derby at the St. Jude Day at the Derby event. Enjoy gourmet cuisine prepared by local chefs, bid on auction items, sip on cocktails and listen to live music by AM/FM at Live Oak Arabians from 4-8 p.m.

Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here. Live Oak Arabian is at 6300 Jefferson Highway.

There’s free grub at this derby party

Head to Hayride Scandal: Whisk-e-y & Craft Cocktails for its Derby Day Party starting at 2 p.m. Grab some free bites and a drink from the mint julep station at the bar’s The Parlour, and catch the live coverage of the event from 2:30-8 p.m. Don your best and biggest hat to enter the best hat contest.

Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd.

Try a fun twist on the classic derby day cocktail at Juban’s

If you find yourself deciding between celebrating Cinco de Mayo or the Kentucky Derby, look no further. You can commemorate both occasions at Juban’s Restaurant’s Cinco de Derby Patio Party. Wear your derby day attire for an afternoon on the Juban’s patio starting 3 p.m. And Juban’s will be serving $6 frozen mint juleps. If mint juleps don’t sound like your thing, get a $6 frozen margarita instead.

Juban’s Restaurant is at 3739 Perkins Road.