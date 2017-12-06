If you’ve ever been intrigued and intimidated by one of the massive slabs of pink Himalayan salt for sale at Red Stick Spice Company, you’re not alone.

Owner Anne Milneck swears there’s nothing to fear. She’s had her own salt block for nearly five years, and she uses it to cook scallops, shrimp skewers and beef tournedos at home.

“Think of it like you would use cast iron—something that gets blazing hot where you want to sear something,” Milneck says. “You maybe wouldn’t cook Tuesday night chicken on this. I reserve this for more of a parlor trick for guests.”

The main apprehension from salt block first-timers, Milneck says, is an unwarranted fear of an overly salty result. But if you’re following the rules (high heat, dry foods and a fat barrier), you should end up with an entrée with a gentle salting on the outside—and an impressive presentation.

Read on for all the tips.