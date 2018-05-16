From ‘Daily Report’: Prospective pizzeria owner sets sights on ‘up and coming’ north Baton Rouge

An area businessman is looking to open a Johnny’s Pizza on Hooper Road near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport because he believes the north Baton Rouge area is “up and coming” and has limited competition.

“I think north Baton Rouge is the best economical place in the whole parish because it doesn’t have much,” says Danny Harper, a local State Farm insurance agent and former Subway owner who’s also a board member for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District.

The restaurant, which will be located near the intersection of Hooper and Plank roads, will be 4,200 square feet, employ 20 to 25 people and will contribute about $120,000 in sales tax back into the local economy, Harper estimates.

The pizzeria will have a buffet and will also stay open relatively late at night, a feature Harper says is currently missing from restaurants in the area.

