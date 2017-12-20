Mouton bar announced as final White Star Market vendor, Mid City opening set for 2018

A new bar—Mouton—is slated to start pouring drinks next year in White Star Market on Government Street.

The addition of Mouton completes the lineup of vendors—which includes Jolie @ The Market, Gov’t Taco, Fete Au Fete, The Big Squeezy, Chow Yum Phat, Dat’z Italian, Reve Coffee Roasters and Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate—that will make up the available food and drink options at the gourmet dining hall under construction in Mid City.

“With the level of talent we have behind the counters at our other concepts, we knew we needed to match that with Mouton,” White Star Market co-owner Clark Gaines says in a news release.

Gaines and his wife, Whitney, have partnered with Scott Higgins, formerly of Blend in downtown Baton Rouge, to run the bar. The menu will consist of a rotating list of curated wines, local and regional beers, and a collection of classic and unique cocktails.

Jay Ducote appearing in special episode of Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Jay Ducote will make a return visit to Food Network early next year when he competes on a special episode of the network’s popular show Chopped.

Ducote—a local chef and food entrepreneur who established himself in 2010 with his Bite and Booze blog—will be one of 16 chefs to compete in a five-week miniseries of Chopped, Gold Medal Games: Grilling.

Each of the first four episodes will feature four chefs, who will compete on the grill—in typical Chopped fashion—using only the mystery ingredients given to them. The winners of the four episodes will face off in the grand finale and compete for a $50,000 prize.

The episode featuring Ducote airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.

