Cooking classes, Back to the Rowe and more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Cook your way through Cajun and Creole cuisine Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute
Ever wonder how to make Cajun or Creole cuisine? Here’s your chance to learn how. Sign up for the Cajun Creole adult learning series at Louisiana Culinary Institute this Thursday, July 8, at 5 p.m.
For $500, this three-hour event will teach you the difference between Cajun and Creole, master basic knife skills and gain some insight on Cajun ingredients, in addition to preparing New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya and Gateau de Sirop. And yes, you can take it home with you!
Buy your tickets to the event here. Tickets must be purchased in advance to attend the event, which is at 10550 Airline Highway.
Check out Art Therapy at Walk-On’s Saturday
Stop by Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux for a relaxing afternoon of art therapy and quality American cuisine Saturday, July 10, noon-2 p.m. This freeing form of therapy will help you clear your mind and express yourself.
No art supplies? No worries! Food, drinks and art supplies are all included in your purchase, which can be made here.
Walk-Ons is at 7425 Corporate Blvd.
Head ‘Back to the Rowe’ this Saturday
Baton Rouge’s popular local shopping center is hosting an afternoon of food trucks, live music, makers market sales and more this Saturday, July 10.
Stop by Perkins Rowe anytime noon-6 p.m. to experience the fun.
Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Get more ticket and information here.
Enjoy a jazz brunch on the patio at Superior Grill Mid City Sunday
Enjoy your Sunday brunch with a side of musical entertainment at Superior Grill in Mid City on Sunday, July 11. From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., you can order anything off the classic Superior Grill brunch menu while enjoying soft jazz selections from the Justin Burdette Trio.
Get more information here. Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St.