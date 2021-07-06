Cooking classes, Back to the Rowe and more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Cook your way through Cajun and Creole cuisine Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute

Ever wonder how to make Cajun or Creole cuisine? Here’s your chance to learn how. Sign up for the Cajun Creole adult learning series at Louisiana Culinary Institute this Thursday, July 8, at 5 p.m.

For $500, this three-hour event will teach you the difference between Cajun and Creole, master basic knife skills and gain some insight on Cajun ingredients, in addition to preparing New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya and Gateau de Sirop. And yes, you can take it home with you!

Buy your tickets to the event here. Tickets must be purchased in advance to attend the event, which is at 10550 Airline Highway.