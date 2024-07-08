First Look: Second Story, a new craft cocktail bar downtown with a sister-concept in the works

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify information about the inspiration behind Second Story.

There’s a new spot for cocktails downtown. Second Story soft-opened July 4 at 214 N. Third St., Suite 1A, on the second floor of the former Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s space. Patrons can enjoy a spritz outside on the airy balcony or sip a cocktail inside the moody space.

Second Story has been in the works since March, launched by local entrepreneurs David Facey and Tommy Talley. The bar will host a grand opening in the coming weeks. The team has also broken ground on the first floor of the space, which formerly housed the Piccadilly Cafeteria, on a new nightclub named Violet. It is expected to debut at the end of August.

Talley is the founder of local branding agency Echo Tango. Facey previously operated the LSU-area bar Dead Poet until it closed last year, but says Second Story will have its own distinct vibe.

“This is not Dead Poet 2.0,” Facey says.

The balcony is draped with hanging flowers and twinkling lights, inspired by the white wisteria-covered Serafina East Hampton, an Italian restaurant outside of New York City that Facey visited.

While the outdoor space invites people to gather around in groups and people watch on Third Street, the interior space tells a completely different story. Patrons will find a craft cocktail bar, lush burgundy red couches with gold touches and exposed brick walls that set the scene for after-dinner drinks and intimate conversation. Looking to the future, Facey says he wants to add murals from local artists inside the space to enrich the experience.

Second Story serves up handmade syrups for beverages on its cocktail and spritz menus. Drinks include a Red Grape Gin Sour with housemade grape syrup, Habanero Mango Spicy Margarita, Dill Raspberry Sour and others, which Facey says have already received positive feedback.

Facey also plans to feature his app Bar Pals at Second Story, which he’s been traveling the country for nine months to perfect. The app is specifically designed for people who love craft cocktails, allowing users to rate and discover cocktails and connect with bartenders. He says the insight he gained while developing the app and inspiration from his travels helped him develop Second Story’s menu in collaboration with bartenders from Atlanta and New Orleans.

Second Story will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m.-midnight; Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; and Sunday 5 p.m.-midnight. It will be closed Monday and Thursday. Follow the bar on Instagram at @secondstorybar for more information and grand opening details.