First look: Downtown Baton Rouge’s newest nightclub opens this Friday

Violet, a Vegas-inspired, purple-themed nightclub, debuts on Third Street this Friday, Oct. 4.

Owner David Facey calls Violet the sibling concept to Second Story, the craft cocktail bar he opened upstairs in the same building this summer. Violet has been in the works since February and officially broke ground in July. Now, patrons will be able to hop back and forth between the two spaces—heading to Violet for quick service, mixed drinks and high-energy music, and then meandering upstairs to savor craft cocktails with fresh, handmade ingredients.

“They’re meant to work in harmony,” Facey says of the duo bars.

Violet is outfitted with epoxy floors, tiles and benches all in its signature purple hue. At luxe plum-colored booths, waitresses will be available for VIP bottle service.

Facey says science and color theory research drew him to shades of violet for the concept. He found that red lighting makes customers more energized and less likely to drink, while blue lighting can cause customers to drink more because they’re tired. He chose purple because it’s a blend of both.

“Purple is the best of both worlds,” Facey says.

The French word for purple is “violet,” a nod to Louisiana’s French history and heritage. And the color has symbolic ties to royalty, signifying a high-end experience for customers.

With bottle service and sparklers, Facey hopes to provide a VIP experience reminiscent of nightlife in major metropolitan cities. And fall felt like the ideal season to introduce it, with LSU and Southern homecoming weekends and big SEC matchups like LSU vs. Alabama on the horizon. Football fans will be welcomed to celebrate wins in the nightclub.

“October is such an electric time,” Facey says.

The October opening means Facey also has plenty of time to figure out logistics for big 2025 events, like New Year’s and the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, which bring crowds of people to downtown.

Violet will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can look forward to EDM night on Fridays. On Saturdays, clubgoers can expect an open format in terms of musical selections.

The grand opening is this Friday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. Sounds will be provided by DJ Roügh throughout the night. The club is open to those 21 and older. Violet is at 214 Third St., on the first floor below Second Story. Follow it on Instagram for more information.