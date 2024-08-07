Inside Louisiana Daiquiri Factory, a new tropical-themed bar

What began as experimenting with drink concoctions for his family around the holidays recently turned into a full-fledged business for Kevin Henderson, who opened Louisiana Daiquiri Factory May 24.

Henderson would post his cocktail creations on Instagram, and he says positive feedback from his followers and family encouraged him to open a brick-and-mortar bar. Louisiana Daiquiri Factory has been in the works for about three years; he’s been brainstorming concepts and working on paperwork since late 2021. He finally found a home for the brand inside Essen Crossing, the same shopping center housing Sushi Masa and Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill.

Daiquiri flavors like the Strawberry Hennessy and Peach Dussé have quickly become customer favorites. The menu also includes flavors like Blue Raspberry, Frosé, Jungle Juice and Piña Colada, served in 16-ounce, 32-ounce, half-gallon and gallon sizes. Guests can customize their cocktails by mixing flavors and selecting spirits like rum or cognac. Beer and shots are also served.

The menu will rotate monthly and seasonal specials. A King Cake flavor is already on the agenda for Mardi Gras. Henderson says the daiquiris are strong and flavorful, and Ashley Henderson, his wife and the shop’s co-owner, cites Watermelon and Blue Raspberry as her personal picks.

“The alcohol sneaks up on you,” she says.

Anna Smith, lead designer at Anna Nicole Interiors, helped bring to life the Hendersons’ vision for the interior. Considering the daiquiri’s Cuban origins, the duo wanted to emulate the tropics through patterned wallpaper, bright colors and greenery throughout.

Games like Jenga, Connect 4 and Uno are set up throughout the bar for customers to play while they sip on their drinks.

Henderson says the bar is a testament to believing in goals and trusting the process. Now, he has plans to open up another location in the future, possibly as early as November.

“Make a dream come true,” Henderson says.

Louisiana Daiquiri Factory is at 5725 Essen Lane, Suite A. It is open Monday-Thursday and Sunday, 2 p.m.-midnight; and Friday-Saturday, noon-2 a.m. Guests must be 21 and older. Find more info at louisianadaiquirifactory.com.