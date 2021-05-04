Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Mother’s Day brunches and more food events around Baton Rouge this week

Check out a Cinco tent bash at Modesto

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey is hosting its own celebration 3-10 p.m. with live music, a DJ, taco and margarita specials and fun prizes all night. Reservations for the inside dining room are recommended.

Find out more here. Modesto is at 3930 Burbank Drive.

Compete in a Cinco trivia at City Taco

City Taco, inside City Slice on Chimes Street, is hosting a special Cinco de Mayo version of trivia with The Patty-G Show. Participants have a chance to swing at a boozy piñata and order drink specials. The party starts at 6:30 p.m.

Find out more here. City Slice/City Taco is at 124 W. Chimes St.

Sip some local beer at Gilla Brewing’s Cinco celebration

Gilla Brewing Company hosts its first annual Cinco de Mayo celebration starting at 2 p.m. with music from Mike Hogan at 3 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.

Find out more here. Gilla Brewing is at 13025 Highway 44 in Gonzales.

Check out a spring pop-up farmers market at Alexander’s Highland Market

Alexander’s Highland Market will be hosting a Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8. Farmers, brewers, artists and small businesses will be present to sample and sell their products.

For more information, click here.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.

Play with baby goats at this Mother’s Day brunch

Head to Three Roll Estate for a Mother’s Day brunch Sunday, May 9, featuring chicken and waffles, drinks, music and the chance to interact with adorable baby goats. Tickets are $20 and free to kids younger than 12.

Find more information about the event here. Three Roll Estate is at 760 St. Philip St.

Take part in a Mother’s Day brunch cooking demo with Red Stick Spice

Red Stick Spice Company is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch cooking demonstration with Lili Courtney and Cameron LeCompte in the shop’s classroom. This chef’s table-style interacting demo will feature kimchi, bacon cheddar scones, smoked salmon tarts, boudin quesadillas, a tropical rum milk punch and more.

The event is 12:30-2:30 p.m. Find out more info here. Red Stick Spice is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

