With Baton Rouge recently ranked one of the South’s most underrated food cities, it’s no wonder local restaurants are always keeping their menus fresh. We’ve rounded up four restaurants that have recently updated menus, added new items or (our favorite) added brunch.

Flambée Café

Flambée Café welcomed the brunch crowds for the first time last Sunday. The brunch menu features the same tartes flambées, tartines and salads as the lunch and dinner menu, plus seven French-inspired brunch items and five cocktails. Hello, frozen peach bellinis. Try a breakfast-style tarte flambée or the savory pot-au-feu (beef stew). On the menu as Sweep le Kitchenette, it’s made with beef piquant, crispy potatoes, bacon lardon and vidalia onion, topped with an egg.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Reginelli’s Pizzeria made our pizza-for-breakfast dreams come true when it started serving brunch just three weeks ago. The menu weds Reginelli’s staples like ciabatta bread with more traditional breakfast foods like biscuits and frittatas. But getting back to pizza—Reginelli’s classic breakfast pizza is slathered in garlic-butter sauce and topped with scrambled eggs, Italian sausage, pancetta, mozzarella, capers and green onions. Just add a bloody mary.

Southfin Southern Poké

Southfin Southern Poké recently rolled out its answer to the sushi burrito: the fin roll. Each fin roll starts with a yellow soy paper base and Louisiana purple rice, made sushi-style with just a little vinegar to get the rice to stick together. Just order your favorite poké bowl as a roll, or create your own. Consider trying it with scallops, also new to Southfin’s menu. If you’re in a rush, the fin roll was basically made to be eaten on-the-go. Kudos, Southfin, for making dining while driving a little easier for us all. (But only eat when you’re stopped at a red light, of course.)

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse revamped its menu to focus on entrees cooked bone-in. Cooking meat bone-in releases the flavors of the bone marrow into the meat, giving it a juicier, more buttery taste. (We’re drooling.) Sullivan’s seven bone-in entrees include dry-aged long bone ribeye, Wagyu (Japanese beef) bone-in strip, long-bone Berkshire pork chop, and roasted rack of lamb. Order the new, prepared-at-your-table BLT salad for a starter.