Though our recipe writer Tracey Koch loves to grill on any occasion, she’s not fond of standing over a hot flame for too long in the scorching summer heat. So she decided to resurrect one of her favorite dishes: Grilled Crab Cakes.

They are delicate, delicious and grill up in just a couple of minutes—meaning not a lot of time waiting by the hot grill. Because crab cakes tend to be more formal, she made them into a casual sandwich—perfectly appropriate for a poolside or patio meal.

Paired with the sandwich are Yuca Fries, a side dish Tracey became obsessed with on a visit to Miami. For dessert, she went retro with a throwback from the 1970s: a Fresh Strawberry Poke Cake. Tracey updated it a bit to feature fresher ingredients than the cake you may remember from your childhood. The result is a light and refreshing dessert that is just the thing for a summertime feast.

Read on for all the recipes from 225‘s July issue.