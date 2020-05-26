From the Bay Area to the Ozarks, and across the Southern United States, scores of farmers markets nationwide adapted to the coronavirus outbreak with drive-thru formats.
The Red Stick Farmers Market was an early adapter, having already deployed social distancing and other public health measures at the mid-March markets. And by the end of the month, BREADA Executive Director Copper Alvarez announced the market’s Thursday and Saturday gatherings would take place exclusively in a drive-thru format temporarily, with patrons remaining in cars while proceeding through a single lane lined with regular vendors. The change kept patrons and farmers safer, while enabling the market to get back to its roots as a community food source.
“The farmers market has always been about giving the community a place to source food,” Alvarez says. “We might have grown to be more of a total experience with events, but at our core, connecting people to fresh local foods is what we’re about.”
Earlier this month, the market returned to its open-air, walk-up format.
Read on for more on how the farmers market as well as local grocery stores had to adapt when the stay-at-home order was first announced. This article was originally published as part of the ‘Restaurants fight to survive’ cover story in the May 2020 issue of 225.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!