Pub crawl with the Krewe of Orion Friday starting at Happy’s Irish Pub

The Krewe of Orion wants you to have the night of your life with its 4th annual pub crawl Friday, Feb. 14. Starting and ending at Happy’s Irish Pub, 5-10 p.m, find your team of seven (or eight) people to hit up all of the stops. The event helps serve as a pre-game for the next day’s Krewe of Orion parade in downtown Baton Rouge (Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m.). The list of the stops will be available upon arriving. You must be 21 or older to participate.

Happy’s Irish Pub is at 136 Third St.

Have a piece of cake with LASM’s king cake walk Saturday

Louisiana Art and Science Museum is offering the chance to sample different king cakes from the numerous bakeries around Baton Rouge this Saturday, Feb. 15. You can vote for your favorite cake and check out the museum, noon-2 p.m., just in time for the start of the Saturday parades—Mystique at 2 p.m. and Orion at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is at 100 River Road S.

Get your fried chicken on at Tin Roof Saturday

New Orleans pop-up food event team Southerns is bringing its Fried Chicken Sandwich Pop-Up event back to Tin Roof. It will be slinging fried chicken sandwiches on the Tin Roof lawn, along with plant-based Sweets by Lotus, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Musician Ben Blair will take the stage on the patio, 4-6 p.m. Find out more about the pop-up here.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Round out the weekend with another pub crawl Saturday night—this time in your onesie

Hosted by Better Bar Crawls, the Onesie Pub Crawl includes live entertainment, drink specials, professional photographers, a costume contest with cash prizes and—best of all—no cover charges.

This 21 and older event costs $10 presale, $15 the day before the event or $20 the day of the event. It will start at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, and continue until 2 a.m.

Check out FOUR Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge this weekend

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras gets into high gear this weekend with four parades from downtown to Mid City.

Read on for our coverage of the Capital City’s many Mardi Gras events and parade maps for Krewe of Artemis (Feb. 14), Krewe Mystique de la Capital and Krewe of Orion (Feb. 15), and Mid City Gras (Feb. 16).