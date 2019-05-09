Listen to live music at Red Stick Social tonight

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Red Stick Social yet, tonight’s your night! Catch a live performance by local band Blu Rouge tonight, May 9, 9 p.m.-midnight. And there’s no cover charge, so save those extra bucks for a drink or an appetizer. Take a look at the menu here.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Cap off your work week at Live After Five

Like all of you fellow Baton Rougeans, we’re excited about Hot Art Cool Nights here at 225 Dine. But before you make your way to Mid City this Friday, May 10, stop by downtown for this week’s Live After Five performance. Listen to music by Mike Broussard & Night Train with Van and Grace Broussard, 5-8 p.m.

Live After Five is at City Hall Plaza, 222 North Blvd.

Get funky at a festival this Saturday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is bringing all the funk to your weekend at the Third Annual Baton Rouge Funk Festival this Saturday, May 11. DJ Funkenstein kicks off the festival at 11 a.m. followed by BrassHats Brass Band, Captain Green, Quarx and more artists. Enjoy the live music, food and beer until 10 p.m. Bring the kids for crafts and other kid-friendly activities.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate Astronomy Day with these out-of-this-world events

This Saturday, May 11, is International Astronomy Day, so here are some space-themed activities to celebrate. Check out the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Astronomy Day 2019,10 a.m-5 p.m., for activities, planetarium shows and a drawing for a Galileoscope. Stop by between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Rock the Dome, including music-themed planetarium shows like “Laser Beatles” and “The Pink Floyd eXperience.”

Astronomy day activities are free for members. Rock the Dome tickets are $10 a show or $15 for both shows, and tickets will be sold throughout the day. The museum is at 100 River Road South.

You can also bring the kids across town to the Highland Road Park Observatory to celebrate International Astronomy Day with free activities like a telescope viewing, morse code game or an adventure quest. Activities start at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

The observatory is at 13800 Highland Road.

Satisfy your crawfish craving before the season ends

Spend your Saturday afternoon scarfing down barbecue and crawfish at Southern Craft Brewing Co.’s Smoke & Boil – The Final One event. Wash your meal down with Southern Craft’s new Panola English Pale Ale, debuting at the event this Saturday, May 11. Arrive hungry at 1 p.m., and leave stuffed at 9 p.m.

Southern Craft Brewing Co. is at 14141 Airline Highway.