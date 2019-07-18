See if Jay Ducote beats Bobby Flay at a viewing party tonight

Gov’t Taco’s Jay Ducote is no stranger to TV food shows. He finished as the runner-up on Food Network Star, and has competed on cooking competition shows MasterChef and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Next up for the local celebrity: the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay. Ducote and his Food Network Star castmate Alex McCoy will be on the show to take on Flay. The episode airs tonight, July 18, at 9 p.m., and White Star Market is hosting a viewing party.

See the Facebook event for more information.

Listen to live music downtown at Happy’s

Head over to Happy’s Irish Pub Friday, July 19, for a night of cold brews and country tunes. Local country favorite Parish County Line takes the stage at 9 p.m., a fitting ending to a summer work week.

Happy’s is at 136 Third St.

Shop local art and goods at The Rum House

Check out local art at The Rum House this Saturday, July 20, at the restaurant’s Summer Art Market. Listen to live music by The Drew Danzy Band while sipping on $5 wine 5-10 p.m. Stock up on local products from makers like Beneath the Bark Jewelry, Phresh Press, Bee Pure Apiary and more. You can find the market’s full list of vendors here.

The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Spend your Saturday under the stars

Relax on a picnic blanket and munch on bottomless popcorn at Movies & Music on the Lawn this Saturday, July 20. This weekend, Baton Rouge Gallery is showing The Phantom Carriage with a live original film score performed by local musicians Cohen Hartman, Ben Livingston and John Madere. We’re crossing our fingers for a rain-free evening, but if not, check out other summer outdoor movie showings left this summer in our preview here.

The showing is free for gallery members and $7 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Celebrate the Italian Heritage Festival this weekend

Dive into all things Italian at the Italian Heritage Festival this Sunday, July 21. Whether your family hails from the other boot or not, you’re invited to the festival hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association. Enjoy live music, Italian language and cooking lessons, classic Italian cuisine and more 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

The Baton Rouge Marriott is at 5500 Hilton Ave.

Check out this fashion movement

Fashion lovers, we’ve got an event for you. Multi-state fashion group, Coastal Fashion Week, is coming to The Lyceum Ballroom this Sunday, July 21, 7-9 p.m. Celebrate fashion from boutiques and designers around the coastal region while supporting CFW’s philanthropic pursuits. This show’s models will strut on the runway with school supplies to be donated to a local organization. You can learn more about CFW and “The Movement” here.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $45 and can be purchased here. The Lyceum Ballroom is at 124 Third St.