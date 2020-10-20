Indulging in sweets on Oct. 31 never gets old. (And all of October, really.) But just as we’ve outgrown trick-or-treating, our taste buds have matured, too.

In the name of nostalgia, we’ve put together a grab bag of local goodies that beats even the best Halloween hauls. And though the six sweets we chose are adult-approved, kids will devour them, too. (No tricks here.)

Read on to see what sweets we chose, which originally appeared in the October 2018 issue of 225.