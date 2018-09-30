Indulging in sweets on Oct. 31 never gets old. But just as we’ve outgrown trick-or-treating, our taste buds have matured, too. In the name of nostalgia, we’ve put together a grab bag of local goodies that beats even the best Halloween hauls. And though these six sweets are adult-approved, kids will devour them, too. (No tricks here.)

Hover over the image below to see where you can snag these sweet treats:

This article was originally published in the October 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.