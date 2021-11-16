Baton Rouge restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, sides and desserts in 2021

Whole meals and all the fixings

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

Known for its competition-style barbecue, BRQ has all the best meats for your Thanksgiving spread. On the Thanksgiving menu, you can choose from a smoked whole turkey, a classic herb-roasted turkey or a smoked ham with honey apple cider brown sugar glaze. Each item promises to feed eight to 10 people at your table. If you need sides too, BRQ has you covered with all the fixings. From mac and cheese to roasted Brussels sprouts, BRQ has all the classics. Finish off your order with a homemade pecan pie made with Louisiana pecans. You can check out the full menu here. Be sure to get your order in before Tuesday, Nov. 23, to ensure that your Thanksgiving meal will be better than the rest.

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine

Mestizo is offering a unique twist on the classic Thanksgiving dinner. Although Mestizo usually serves Mexican food, the Thanksgiving menu is pretty traditional but surprisingly healthy. Most of the options offered are keto-friendly so you won’t feel too guilty going back for seconds. You can order a family meal for four that includes a 5-pound boneless turkey breast, a pint of turkey gravy (keto-friendly), two sides and four dinner rolls or four keto muffins. Most of the sides on the menu are keto-friendly, but there are also some regular choices like carrot souffle and scalloped potatoes. There are also keto cheesecakes and other cakes for dessert. And, of course, don’t forget the margaritas by the gallon or a half gallon. Check out the full menu on Mestizo’s Instagram.

City Pork Catering and Events

City Pork has a large selection of a la carte sides you can pair with any choice of protein. The three protein choices are a smoked turkey breast, a half smoked brisket and a whole smoked brisket. If you’re looking for a whole meal, there are four packages to choose from. The packages vary in size, but all come with a protein and a choice of two half-pan sides. The packages range from $99-$159. Wash it all down with a frozen drink: Bourbon Milk Punch. Fill out your order form by this Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon.

Bergeron’s City Market

Bergeron’s has a full Thanksgiving menu that doesn’t leave any holiday dish behind. Whatever you need for your Thanksgiving table, Bergeron’s has it on its special menu. From appetizers to soups to entrees and sides, you can mix and match any item for a tasty meal that requires no kitchen prep. The menu order form includes all the items and their prices and descriptions. Start your form now because the deadline is this Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Rocca Pizzeria

Surprisingly, Rocca Pizzeria does not include pizza pies on its Thanksgiving menu. Instead, there’s turkey, gravy and some unique side pairings. You can get an entire family meal that includes a whole turkey, gravy, seven sides and a pumpkin pie for $300. If you’re just looking for the bird, try the Turkey & Pie deal for $150 that includes a whole turkey, gravy, pecan pie and whipped cream. While Rocca has some typical Thanksgiving sides, there are also some unique ones like roasted rainbow carrots, stewed cranberries and figs, and savory pull-apart bread. If you need some last-minute spirits, Rocca has you covered with the Honey Badger Cocktail, the Satsuma Rocca Rita and some wine pairings. Check out their holiday menu here and order before Friday, Nov. 19.

Side dishes and desserts

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

If you’re looking for the perfect side dishes to complement your ham or turkey, try Eliza’s Thanksgiving offerings. Its menu of “sides and sweets” takes the hard part out of Thanksgiving dinner prep. Worry about your main dish, and Eliza’s got the rest with a whole list of sides that will feed a family of four. From crawfish and cornbread dressing to smothered greens, Eliza’s got it all. You can’t forget about dessert, either. Eliza’s menu includes three sweet treats that are sure to feed eight: Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Lemon Semolina Cake and Flourless Chocolate Cake. Order your sides and sweets here before Monday, Nov. 22.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

What would Thanksgiving be without mouthwatering pies for dessert? If there’s one go-to in Mid City for pies, it’s Elsie’s. Dazzle your dinner guests with scrumptious desserts from a Baton Rouge favorite. This Thanksgiving, Elsie’s is offering some classic pies and some special fall flavors. You can call to order its classics like Almond Joy, Lemon Ice Box and Eye of the Tiger, or you can stick to Thanksgiving tradition and order Apple or Pumpkin Streusel. You can find the full list of pies on Elsie’s Instagram. Order now to reserve your dessert. Pickup dates will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Ambrosia Bakery

Ambrosia is cranking out the sweet treats for the holiday season. If you still need a dessert to complete your Thanksgiving table, you can’t go wrong with almost anything from Ambrosia’s bakery. Though there are endless choices of sweets in the bakery’s cold cases, there are also some fall desserts that are perfect for Thanksgiving, like pumpkin pies, pecan pies and fall-decorated petit fours. Call to place your order or go online to pick from a large selection of desserts.

Counterspace BR

If you still want to do some baking in your dinner prep, try out Counterspace’s “take and bake” desserts. You can pick up pans of premade rolls and biscuits to bake on your own so that your guest will think you made it from scratch. If you’re not in the culinary mood, there are also some already-baked treats to choose from like cookies, pies, quiches and cranberry sauce. Check out the full spread here. Pick up your sweet treats right before the family meal on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Gourmet Girls

Gourmet Girls brings the classy to catering. If you’ve got the turkey covered but need some sides to accompany your bird, Gourmet Girls has your back. There are a plethora of sides with Southern twists like Shrimp Mirliton Casserole; Cranberry, Fig and Satsuma Sauce; and Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole. There are also plenty of sweets to choose from like the Gobble Gobble Cake, Chocolate Bourbon Pie, French Apple Cake, and cinnamon rolls by the pan. Check out the menu here, and get your orders in soon because the deadline is this Saturday, Nov. 20.

