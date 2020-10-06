October is here, and while there are still a few weeks left before Halloween, we all need a reason to get in the spirit. As we hang cobwebs and other decorations for spooky parties, invite friends over to watch scary movies, or start work on our 2020-themed costumes, we can’t forget the most important aspect of the festivities: candy.

From large bars of chocolate to neon-colored sour gummies, picking the right candy sets the mood for the celebrations. Luckily, we asked some of Baton Rouge’s culinary masterminds to help in our decision and share their favorite Halloween candies.

Read on for this story, which originally ran in an October 2018 edition of 225 Dine.