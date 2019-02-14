Festival producer and restaurant owner Eric Carnegie describes the planned Bandito Food & Music Festival as “a little bit country, a little bit rock-n-roll, a little bit south of the border and a little bit Americana.”

Carnegie is producing the summer festival, scheduled for June 22 in downtown Baton Rouge, with Chris Brooks, an organizer for the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. The duo also recently produced the inaugural Baton Rouge Oyster Fest last June.

Carnegie, who’s worked downtown since 2007, says he’s organizing the event because of the economic impact festivals and events have on downtown businesses.

The festival celebrates barbecue and tacos, and its music lineup features respected alt-country performers Son Volt, Old 97’s, The Bottle Rockets and Shooter Jennings. Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco and Jay D’s Barbecue, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and BRQ Seafood & Barbecue are among the confirmed food vendors that will compete for the title of Best BBQ and Best Taco during the festival.

