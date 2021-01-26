The artist behind the murals you’ve seen at Baton Rouge restaurants

You may not know her name yet, but you probably know her work.

Ellen Ogden is a Baton Rouge artist behind many of the vibrant murals and whimsical sign art around town. Her lively creations have been painted on the windows and walls of restaurants like MJ’s Cafe and Olive or Twist, as well as businesses like Wanderlust by Abby, The Royal Standard, Hey Penelope and Pure Barre Baton Rouge.

The 32-year-old has been passionate about art for as long as she can remember. She studied painting and art history at LSU. She thought she wanted to work at museums but learned she hated sitting still. In 2016, she got her start in painting murals at Trader Joe’s in Metairie. From that year on, she painted dozens of murals around Louisiana. Read on for more in this 225‘s profile on Ogden, who is one of our 2021 People to Watch.