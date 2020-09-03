If you’re to host a socially distant backyard party this month and don’t feel like spending too much time over a hot barbecue pit, ceviche is a great dish to work into your menu.

This popular seafood salad is native to Peru and has weaved its way into all sorts of culinary cultures. There’s good reason: It’s light, fresh and easy to put together, and if you live in a seafood-rich region like we do, it’s something you should make routinely. It’s a terrific starter that plays well against more robust dishes like grilled beef fajitas or barbecued pork tacos.

While ceviche usually means a seafood salad whose proteins are “cooked” for several hours in citrus juice, this version uses shrimp and flounder that have each been lightly poached. It reduces the amount of time you need to marinate the dish, and it eliminates any concern over food safety.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a May 2017 edition of 225 Dine.