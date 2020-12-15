For those low-key days during the holidays, you are probably looking for something comforting and easy to make without a lot of hassle in the kitchen.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with a quick beer bread that can be thrown together in a couple of minutes with ingredients you probably already have around the pantry. Yes, you read that correctly: beer bread.

It’s considered “quick” bread because it doesn’t use yeast. The beer acts as the leavening agent, along with the baking powder. It’s a great accompaniment with all kinds of dishes, including soups and stews.

Read on for the full recipe and more ideas for an easy holiday meal in this “Dining In” story, originally published in 225‘s December 2016 issue.