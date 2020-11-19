Lump crabmeat is such a decadent treat during the holidays. It really doesn’t take much to make it a fabulous cocktail party addition, which is why it’s one of recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite easy-yet-elegant things to serve.

The crabmeat ravigote she created can be served as an individual hors d’oeuvre or as a delicious salad. The dressing can be made a day or two in advance. When you are ready to serve, toss it over the jumbo lump crabmeat. You can serve the ravigote over endive or your favorite greens.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a December 2019 edition of 225.