It takes nerves of steel to make it through the 13th Gate, the interactive haunted house that’s internationally famous for scaring the bejeezus out of anyone who enters. But what about nerves of beer? Nerves of rum? Nerves of frozen margarita? We rounded up distinctly different pre-gaming spots less than a mile from the 13th Gate to help you brave its scares. Best of all, they’re all close enough to save you the Uber money.

Distance: 348 feet

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Vibe: Destroy your nerves with locally distilled hard liquor in a beautifully rustic atmosphere right next door to the attraction. The Cane Piller frozen drink is a must.

Distance: 449 feet

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, 5-11 p.m. Sunday

Vibe: Dive bar realness. Choose this spot if you’re going with your most low-maintenance friends and maybe craving a roast beef po-boy first.

Distance: 459 feet

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday

Vibe: A long and laid-back pregame before voluntarily giving yourself psychological trauma. Best for big groups who want to make a whole evening of it.

Distance: 528 feet

Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, 5 p.m.-midnight Sunday

Vibe: Daytime or nighttime Southern gay hospitality. Beers and well drinks in a divey atmosphere or out on the patio where you can watch the queue up for the haunted attraction.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Hours: 4-10 p.m. weekdays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays

Vibe: Craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating and plenty of room for big groups, as long as your friends don’t mind the trek down Nicholson Drive.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday

Vibe: South Boston meets south Louisiana. Beer on tap, live music in the back courtyard and a walk down Third Street to brace yourself for the onslaught. Bonus if any of your group is really into the Dropkick Murphys.

Distance: 0.7 miles

Hours: 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Vibe: Dim lighting, whiskey cocktails and wine. And if you go Nov. 1, you can keep Halloween going just a little longer.

Distance: 0.7 miles

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Vibe: The most bougie option. Choose for views of the bridge, specialty cocktails and a gourmet pre-scare meal if you have a smaller group.

A version of this story was originally published Oct. 25, 2017. It has been updated.