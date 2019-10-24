It takes nerves of steel to make it through the 13th Gate, the interactive haunted house that’s internationally famous for scaring the bejeezus out of anyone who enters. But what about nerves of beer? Nerves of rum? Nerves of frozen margarita? We rounded up distinctly different pre-gaming spots less than a mile from the 13th Gate to help you brave its scares. Best of all, they’re all close enough to save you the Uber money.
Three Roll Estate
Distance: 348 feet
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Vibe: Destroy your nerves with locally distilled hard liquor in a beautifully rustic atmosphere right next door to the attraction. The Cane Piller frozen drink is a must.
Pastime Restaurant
Distance: 449 feet
Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, 5-11 p.m. Sunday
Vibe: Dive bar realness. Choose this spot if you’re going with your most low-maintenance friends and maybe craving a roast beef po-boy first.
Brickyard South
Distance: 459 feet
Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday
Vibe: A long and laid-back pregame before voluntarily giving yourself psychological trauma. Best for big groups who want to make a whole evening of it.
George’s Place
Distance: 528 feet
Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, 5 p.m.-midnight Sunday
Vibe: Daytime or nighttime Southern gay hospitality. Beers and well drinks in a divey atmosphere or out on the patio where you can watch the queue up for the haunted attraction.
Tin Roof Brewing Co.
Distance: 0.6 miles
Hours: 4-10 p.m. weekdays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays
Vibe: Craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating and plenty of room for big groups, as long as your friends don’t mind the trek down Nicholson Drive.
Happy’s Irish Pub
Distance: 0.6 miles
Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday
Vibe: South Boston meets south Louisiana. Beer on tap, live music in the back courtyard and a walk down Third Street to brace yourself for the onslaught. Bonus if any of your group is really into the Dropkick Murphys.
Register Bar
Distance: 0.7 miles
Hours: 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Vibe: Dim lighting, whiskey cocktails and wine. And if you go Nov. 1, you can keep Halloween going just a little longer.
Tsunami
Distance: 0.7 miles
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Vibe: The most bougie option. Choose for views of the bridge, specialty cocktails and a gourmet pre-scare meal if you have a smaller group.
A version of this story was originally published Oct. 25, 2017. It has been updated.
