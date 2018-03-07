As Baton Rouge blooms with azaleas and Japanese magnolias, spring really is in sight. But these aren’t the only flowers to catch our eyes lately—we’ve noticed edible flowers and even floral-infused drinks popping up on menus all over town (and on local Instagram accounts, too). Let’s just say we’re excited to see this food trend blossom. Read on to learn where to get your floral fix.

Rosch Bakehaus

Though best known for its artisanal bread and German pretzels, Rosch Bakehaus also bakes pastries and sweets. Try its chocolate tahini truffles, which come in rose, cinnamon, and blood orange-cardamom flavors. Rose petal toppings make these truffles serious eye-candy. Call 772-0506 for orders and other inquiries.

Zorba’s Greek Bistro

The Lady in Red cocktail from Zorba’s Greek Bistro was so popular as a Valentine’s special (see it on Instagram) that it made the restaurant’s spring drink menu. This fizzy, floral cocktail features Champagne, gin and rose cordial imported from Cyprus, where owners Dinos and Polina Economides are from.

District Donuts

District Donuts has heeded the floral flavors trend with a hibiscus doughnut and lavender latte. The doughnut’s glaze gets its color from hibiscus tea (powdered sugar makes it sweet). The lavender latte features house-made lavender syrup, and lavender sugar coats the rim. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook to see when the hibiscus doughnut pops up on its ever-rotating menu.

MJ’s Cafe

Though MJ’S Cafe changes its plant-forward menu often, edible flowers are a staple. MJ’s owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux says edible flowers bring a hint of herbal flavor to foods with a sweeter profile, whether a raw vegan pie, coconut cream cake or a beet salad.

Gourmet Girls

Katia Mangham of Gourmet Girls was always ahead of the flowers-and-food trend with her picture-perfect cakes. But cakes aren’t all. Mangham brings a touch of floral to cheese boards, salads and even boiled shrimp. Visit the Gourmet Girls website for more info on catering.