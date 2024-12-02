×
3 holiday cookie recipes to try for your next cookie swap

  • By Tracey Koch

It’s hard not to feel nostalgic during the holiday season, and nothing will put you in the spirit more than listening to Christmas music and baking a batch of cookies. Whether it’s Grandma’s gingerbread or Aunt So-and-So’s thumbprint treats, baking cookies is a big part of our festive family traditions, especially since so many of our recipes have been passed down for generations.

With cookie cravings top of mind, I remembered one of my favorite types of holiday parties: a cookie swap. At these fun events, guests are encouraged to bring a batch of their favorite holiday cookies to share. Then everyone gets to sample and take home a taste.

This month, we conducted our own cookie swap of sorts. We asked 225 readers to send in their favorite holiday cookie recipes, and narrowed the list down to three that are full of classic holiday flavors, including one from my daughter, Maggie. Each could be the star at your next cookie swap with friends—or add a sprinkle of joy to your home this season.­­

On the menu:

Recipes by Teresa Daniel, Lilly Howell and Maggie Koch

Teresa’s Peanut Butter Kisses

 

Lilly’s Ginger Molasses Cookies

 

Maggie’s Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


