My daughter, Maggie, has loved to bake since she was a little girl. Because of that, my family has always relied on her to create something special for our holiday dessert table and to leave out for Santa.

A couple of Christmases ago, Maggie perfected her Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookie, and it has been a new family favorite ever since. This rich chocolate cookie with a slight hint of mint is filled with a sweet, creamy vanilla and peppermint buttercream and topped with crushed candy canes.

This special holiday cookie is fun to make, and a treat to eat and share with friends and family. Not to mention, Santa now requests this cookie every year.