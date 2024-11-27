This tasty holiday cookies recipe was sent in to the 225 team by local baker Lilly Howell, who also shares her recipes on her blog, Day Lilly.
The soft ginger cookies are full of holiday flavors and pair great with hot chocolate, apple cider or egg nog, Howell says. Think of them like an chewy, sugar-coated gingerbread.
They are fairly simple to make, and we love Howell’s use of the “drop the pan” method to make the cookies extra-thin with a nice doughy crackle on top. These cookies would be great for any and all holiday gatherings or for munching on at home throughout the holiday season.
Lilly’s Ginger Molasses Cookies
Yields 2 dozen cookies
2 1/2 cups flour
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp ground ginger
1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground clove
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup molasses, full flavor
1 egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
Granulated sugar for coating
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and salt. Set aside
In a separate bowl, start to cream together the butter, brown sugar, molasses, egg and vanilla extract. It is much easier to use an electric mixer, but this can also be done by hand.
Slowly add in the dry ingredients and mix well until you’ve reached a doughy consistency. If the dough doesn’t seem firm enough, add in a little bit more flour.
Roll the dough into 2-inch thick balls.
In a small bowl, pour in some granulated sugar and roll each ball in the sugar coating it completely. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 11 minutes or until the edges start to brown.
Remove the cookies from the oven and drop the pan on the counter a few times, allowing cracks to set in the cookies.
Allow the cookies to cool and enjoy.
This story was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.