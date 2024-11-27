This tasty holiday cookies recipe was sent in to the 225 team by local baker Lilly Howell, who also shares her recipes on her blog, Day Lilly.

The soft ginger cookies are full of holiday flavors and pair great with hot chocolate, apple cider or egg nog, Howell says. Think of them like an chewy, sugar-coated gingerbread.

They are fairly simple to make, and we love Howell’s use of the “drop the pan” method to make the cookies extra-thin with a nice doughy crackle on top. These cookies would be great for any and all holiday gatherings or for munching on at home throughout the holiday season.