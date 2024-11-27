This Peanut Butter Kisses cookie recipe is a holiday classic
- By Tracey Koch
This classic cookie recipe was submitted to the 225 team by Teresa Daniel and is a favorite among family and friends.
There are few flavor combos quite like chocolate and peanut butter, and these addictive little cookies combine the ingredients’ nostalgic flavor profiles into one snack-able bite.
These are a great and easy to package up and give as gifts to nut-eating friends, and can be made even more festive with holiday-themed chocolates.
Teresa’s Peanut Butter Kisses
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
¾ cup peanut butter
2 cups all purpose baking mix
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1/4 cup sugar
1 13-ounce package milk chocolate kisses
- Add the condensed milk and peanut butter into a bowl and beat at a medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add baking mix and vanilla flavoring, beating until just blended.
- Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Add the sugar into a bowl and roll the dough balls in the sugar. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place dough balls on the baking sheet and bake in the pre-heated oven for 8 minutes. Do not overcook. While cookies are baking, unwrap the milk chocolate kisses.
- Remove the cookies from the oven and transfer to parchment paper.
- Immediately gently press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. Allow the cookies to cool and serve.
This story was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.