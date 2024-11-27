This classic cookie recipe was submitted to the 225 team by Teresa Daniel and is a favorite among family and friends.

There are few flavor combos quite like chocolate and peanut butter, and these addictive little cookies combine the ingredients’ nostalgic flavor profiles into one snack-able bite.

These are a great and easy to package up and give as gifts to nut-eating friends, and can be made even more festive with holiday-themed chocolates.