225’s October 2021 issue is on newsstands now—and it’s all about coffee

Coffee has always been part of the fabric of south Louisiana. We like a muscular morning brew to start the day. An afternoon pick-me-up is commonplace. And an after-dinner cup over lively conversation is an expected meal ender.

But over the last 20 years, this backdrop of coffee love has expanded in Baton Rouge to include numerous third-wave specialty cafes—shops that elevate the experience with single-sourced beans, meticulous roasting and creative mixology normally reserved for craft cocktails.

Their menus also reflect a growing passion for non-coffee sips—including high-quality teas and tea-based beverages.