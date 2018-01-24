Whether you’re swearing off sweets for Lent or just a firm believer that king cake is actual manna, we can all agree Mardi Gras season is about indulging our sweet tooths while we have the chance. But there are fixes for our king cake cravings other than, well, cake. Read on for some of the king cake-inspired drinks and desserts available in Baton Rouge.

Strands Cafe’s king cake latte

Whether you’re trying to keep warm or cool in Louisiana’s temperamental weather, a king cake latte from Strands Cafe (flavored with house-made syrup) will do the trick. Get it hot or iced.

Mansurs on the Boulevard’s king cake martinis

Mansurs on the Boulevard mixes up king cake martinis with Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico, half and half, cinnamon vodka and vanilla vodka, with purple, gold and green sugar on top.

Batch 13’s Mardi Gras bonut

For those craving something close to a traditional king cake, Batch 13’s Mardi Gras bonut (think biscuit-meets-donut) should hit the spot. The fried dough pastry has a cheesecake filling, and is topped with icing, sprinkles and cinnamon-sugar dusting.

Olive or Twist’s king cake daiquiris

Olive or Twist is always bringing the interesting cocktail ideas. The bar and restaurant crafts king cake daiquiris with Crystal Rum, lime juice, king cake simple syrup and (when on hand) a plastic baby for garnish.



Bistro Byronz’s king cake bread pudding

Each Mardi Gras season, Bistro Byronz brings back everyone’s favorite kind of bread pudding. The king cake-style take on the restaurant’s signature dessert features homemade bread, cinnamon filling and, of course, icing.

Tredici Bakery & Cafe’s king cake cheesecake and bread pudding

Tredici is our go-to for unique king cake-flavored desserts: It has everything from pull-apart bread and macaroons to fudge and cupcakes on the menu. The Capital Heights bakery sells king cake cheesecake and bread pudding in the case on occasion, but these desserts can always be made to order.

Fat Cow’s King Cake Shake

Fat Cow makes its King Cake Shake with vanilla ice cream, homemade king cake syrup and sprinkles.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie’s upcoming king cake pie

Elsie’s plans to roll out a king cake-inspired pie soon. Expect a traditional king cake flavor with a dash of cinnamon and a vanilla custard filling.

PJ’s Coffee’s Skinny King Cake Velvet Ice

Low-sugar, protein-packed king cake might sound too good (OK, too healthy) to be true, but the Skinny King Cake Velvet Ice at PJ’s is just that. With a whopping 21 grams of protein, the frozen drink is made with cold brew concentrate, fat-free milk and, whey protein and just one tsp of added sugar.

Cocktail & Sons’ King Cake Syrup

For all the mixologists out there, King Cake Syrup from New Orleans-based Cocktail & Sons blends cinnamon, pecan and lemon—sure to jazz up any cocktail. You can find it at local grocers Alexander’s Highland Market, Bin Q Liquor and Martin Wine Cellars.

Bluebell Ice Cream’s Mardi Gras King Cake flavor

Bluebell’s Mardi Gras King Cake is a dreamy, creamy combination of cinnamon ice cream, pastry pieces, sprinkles and vanilla icing swirls.